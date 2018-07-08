Two Filipinas kidnapped in Iraq freed - local police chief

BAQUBA, Iraq (Reuters) - Two women from the Philippines kidnapped in Iraq on Saturday have been freed, the Diyala province police chief said on Sunday.

The women had been travelling with three compatriots on the road connecting Baghdad to oil city Kirkuk when their car broke down, two military sources said.

The two women got out of the car after it broke down. Unknown men drove by in a yellow car and took them, a military source said.