FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq's Kurdistan makes $100 mln monthly payment to oil producers despite crisis -source
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 9, 2017 / 1:07 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Iraq's Kurdistan makes $100 mln monthly payment to oil producers despite crisis -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdistan has made its full monthly payment of around $100 million to oil producers working on its territory, despite a big drop in oil exports amid a political crisis roiling the semi-autonomous region.

A source close to the Kurdistan regional government told Reuters that full monthly payments had been made to companies such as Genel, DNO, Gulf Keystone, Gazprom and Taqa.

Kurdistan’s oil exports have dropped to just around 220,000 barrels per day from the usual 600,000 bpd over the past month after some major fields have been taken over by Iraqi forces, causing a drop in production and a lack of clarity on who owns the barrels. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.