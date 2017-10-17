Iraq dollar bonds jump nearly 1 cent on Baghdad forces' gains in north

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Iraq’s dollar-denominated bonds jumped nearly one cent on Tuesday, more than making up for Monday’s losses, after Baghdad government forces recaptured territory from Kurds across northern Iraq, including oil fields around Kirkuk.

The 2028 issue gained 0.986 cents to 92.638 cents - the highest since Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The 2023 bond added 0.850 cents to 98.550 cents.

Oil officials in Baghdad said all the fields near Kirkuk were working normally on Tuesday after the last came under central government control. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)