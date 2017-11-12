FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi army helicopter crash kills seven, military says
November 12, 2017 / 8:47 AM / a day ago

Iraqi army helicopter crash kills seven, military says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi army helicopter crashed during a routine flight on Sunday, killing all seven people on board, a military statement and Iraqi air force officers said.

The Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter went down near the southern province of Kut, the statement said. Two pilots and five army officers were killed, Iraqi air force officers told Reuters.

A technical malfunction caused the crash, the military statement said.

Iraq is slowly rebuilding its air force, once one of the world’s largest, after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Larry King

