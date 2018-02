BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has resumed transporting oil products by rail from the Dawra refinery in Baghdad to Basra in the south which was halted after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Tuesday.

“This achievement which aims to transport quantities of fuel oil and other products ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 cubic metres a day, will bring about many economic benefits,” he said in a statement.