BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iraq is in talks with Chevron Corp about the Majnoun oilfield, an Iraqi oil ministry official said on Tuesday.

The official, Abdul Mahdi al-Ameedi, head of the ministry’s licensing and contracts office, also said Iraq’s current oil production was around 4.35 million barrels per day.

The official made the comments at CWC’s Iraq Petroleum Conference in Berlin.