Members of Iraqi federal forces gather near oil fields in Kirkuk, Iraq October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Alfahdawi/Files

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil ministry will construct a refinery in Kirkuk with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Monday.

“The ministry has put the final touches on building an investment refinery in Kirkuk with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day and according to the latest international standards,” Ghadhban said during a visit to the northern city.