Iraqi parliament partially approves new cabinet of ministers

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi lawmakers approved a partial list of Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul Mahdi’s proposed cabinet of ministers and programme on Wednesday, including former interim oil minister Thamer Ghadhban as oil minister.

The speaker of Iraq's parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, attends a session of the parliament at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, Iraq October 24, 2018. Iraqi Parliament Office/Handout via REUTERS

Veteran Kurdish lawmaker Fuad Hussein was appointed finance minister, according to lawmakers. Parliament will vote on the remaining eight ministers at a later date.