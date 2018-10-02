FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 2, 2018 / 6:31 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Iraq names new president and premier, ending deadlock

Ahmed Rasheed

2 Min Read

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday elected as president Kurdish politician Barham Salih, who immediately named Shi’ite Adel Abdul Mahdi prime minister-designate, ending months of deadlock after an inconclusive national election in May.

REFILE - CORRECTING GRAMMAR Barham Salih, Iraq's newly elected president, delivers a speech at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, October 2, 2018. Iraqi Parliament Office/Handout via REUTERS

The presidency, traditionally occupied by a Kurd, is a largely ceremonial position but the vote is a key step toward forming a new government, which politicians have failed to do since the election.

Under Iraq’s constitution, Salih had 15 days to invite the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government but he chose to do so less than two hours after his election.

Abdul Mahdi now has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

Since Saddam Hussein was toppled in a 2003 U.S.-led invasion, power has been shared among Iraq’s three largest ethnic-sectarian components.

The prime minister has traditionally been a Shi’ite Arab, the speaker of parliament a Sunni Arab and the president a Kurd.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.