September 7, 2018 / 6:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

One protester dead, 11 wounded during protests in Iraq's Basra

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - One protester has died and 11 more were wounded during demonstrations in Iraq’s second biggest city Basra on Friday, local security and health sources said.

Eleven protesters have died and dozens more have been wounded, mostly in clashes with the security forces, since Monday in Basra. Residents say they have been driven to the streets by corruption and misrule that allowed infrastructure to collapse, leaving no power or safe drinking water in the heat of summer.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi; editing by Andrew Heavens

