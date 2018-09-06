FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 6, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Protesters continue to block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Protesters continued on Thursday to block the entrance to Iraq’s Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, port employees and local officials said.

Demonstrations spread to the port on Wednesday night, raising the stakes in some of the worst unrest in southern Iraqi cities in months.

Umm Qasr receives Iraqi imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments. So far it is not clear if the unrest will have a serious impact on the port’s operations.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.