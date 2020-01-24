World News
January 24, 2020 / 11:07 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Iraq's top cleric calls for formation of new government

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s leading Shi’ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, urged Iraq’s political parties on Friday to form a new government as soon as possible, and urged authorities to respect protesters’ right to express themselves.

Sistani, who delivered his message through a representative at Friday prayer in the holy city of Kerbala, reiterated calls to foreign powers to respect Iraq’s sovereignty.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, John Davison and Nadine Awadalla;Editing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Kevin Liffey

