Iraq's top cleric calls for formation of new government

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s leading Shi’ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, urged Iraq’s political parties on Friday to form a new government as soon as possible, and urged authorities to respect protesters’ right to express themselves.
Sistani, who delivered his message through a representative at Friday prayer in the holy city of Kerbala, reiterated calls to foreign powers to respect Iraq’s sovereignty.
Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, John Davison and Nadine Awadalla;Editing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Kevin Liffey