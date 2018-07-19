Cleric Sadr backs Iraq protests, calls for delay in government formation

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose political bloc won Iraq’s May 12 election, called on all politicians to delay efforts to form a new government until the demands of protesters seeking better services in the south are met.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc came first, looks at Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who's political bloc came third in a May parliamentary election, during a news conference in Najaf, Iraq June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani/File Photo

“The winning political parties in the election have to suspend all political dialogues for forming coalitions and until they meet protesters’ rightful demands,” Sadr tweeted, in his first public comments on unrest which has swept the south.