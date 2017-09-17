FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan to discuss northern Iraq vote with Iraqi PM
September 17, 2017 / 8:40 AM / a month ago

Turkey's Erdogan to discuss northern Iraq vote with Iraqi PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he would meet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi during his visit to the United States this week and discuss northern Iraq’s planned independence referendum.

Speaking to reporters before departing for New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, Erdogan said Ankara and Baghdad shared the same view regarding the referendum, adding that it would divide Iraq.

On Friday, Iraqi Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani said the vote would not be delayed, despite requests and concerns from the United States and other Western powers. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by David Clarke)

