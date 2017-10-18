FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi airplane arrives in Baghdad, first time in 27 years
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 4 days ago

Saudi airplane arrives in Baghdad, first time in 27 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian commercial airplane arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for the first time in 27 years, the Iraqi transport ministry said.

There have been no flights between the neighbouring countries since former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are both wooing Baghdad now in an effort to halt the growing regional influence of arch-foe Iran.

“Baghdad International Airport today welcomed the first Saudi plane after a 27-year break,” said a ministry statement cited by local media. “This plane belongs to the Saudi company Flynas.”

Flynas, which launched as Nas Air in 2007 and first turned a profit in 2015, is facing increasing competition in Saudi Arabia, its primary market. It said last week it would soon start flights to several Iraqi cities.

In August the two countries said they planned to open the Arar land border crossing for trade for the first time since 1990.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.