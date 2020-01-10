Factbox: Flights to Tehran cancelled after Canada says Iranian missile brought down Ukraine jet

(Reuters) - Flights to Tehran were cancelled on Thursday and Friday after Canada and others said an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, probably by mistake. Tehran denied a missile took down the plane.

A black-white view shows the area where an Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, in this handout Maxar's WorldView-2 satellite image taken January 9, 2020. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Earlier this week, flights were rerouted or cancelled to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

Here is a list of measures taken by carriers so far:

CANCELLED FLIGHTS:

Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Austrian Airlines suspended flights to Tehran until Jan. 20.

The Lufthansa Group airlines earlier cancelled flights to Tehran on Thursday and Friday.

REROUTING:

French airline KLM Air France (AIRF.PA) suspended flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace.

Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) said it is rerouting Dubai flights “as a precautionary measure and due to the uncertain situation in Iran.”

Vietnam Airlines has rerouted flights

Taiwan’s largest carrier China Airlines (2610.TW) will not fly over Iran or Iraq.

Malaysia Airlines, which does not fly over Iraqi airspace, said it would avoid Iranian airspace.

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) said flights would be diverted to avoid Iranian airspace.

Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) adjusted routes to avoid both countries’ airspace, adding up to 50 minutes to Perth-London flights and requiring it to reduce passenger numbers to carry the necessary fuel.

Transport Canada said Air Canada (AC.TO) was altering its routes.

The United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority said:

“The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) calls national air operators to evaluate flight path risks that may affect aviation operations, the GCAA continues to monitor and assess regional developments, and will take all necessary and appropriate measures promptly.”

FLYING TO TEHRAN

Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) continues to operate flights to Tehran and in Iranian airspace, a spokesperson said.

Turkey’s PEGASUS (PGSUS.IS) continues to operate flights to Tehran and in Iranian airspace, a spokesperson said.

Dubai’s Emirates operated an early morning services to Tehran on Friday, according to its website.

United Arab Emirates’ flydubai continues to operate flights to Iran, including to Tehran, a spokeswoman said.

United Arab Emirates’ Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) operated a flight to Tehran on Friday, according to its website.

Qatar Airways operated two early morning services to Tehran on Friday, according to its website.

Russia’s Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), Kuwait Airways, China Southern Airlines (600029.SS), Oman Air and Oman’s SalamAir are scheduled to operate flights to Tehran over the weekend, according to their websites.

Earlier this week Russia’s aviation authority advised its air carriers to avoid flights in the airspace of Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.