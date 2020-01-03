U.S. senators likely to be briefed on Soleimani operation next week -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate floor in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the Trump administration would brief congressional staff on Friday about the U.S. military strike against Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and that it would likely conduct a classified briefing for all senators early next week.

“This terrorist mastermind was not just a threat to the United States and Israel. For more than a decade, he masterminded Iran’s malevolent and destabilizing work throughout the entire Middle East,” McConnell said on the Senate floor as he urged senators to withhold judgment on the operation until they had received the facts.