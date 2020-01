A man prays next to a picture of late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, inside a mosque in Ghazieh, south of Lebanon, January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more,” Trump wrote in a tweet.