Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was, “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.”

“The U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he said in a post on Twitter.