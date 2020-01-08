UAE energy minister sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The energy minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital industry gateway, after Iran attacked bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.
What is happening should not be exaggerated and the situation now is not a war, Suhail al-Mazrouei said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.
Mazrouei added that OPEC was not discussing any steps at the moment, but would evaluate the situation if there was a shortage of oil supplies.
Earlier, he had said the oil market was currently well supplied.
Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez