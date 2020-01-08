UAE energy minister sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei talks to journalists in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The energy minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital industry gateway, after Iran attacked bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

What is happening should not be exaggerated and the situation now is not a war, Suhail al-Mazrouei said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

Mazrouei added that OPEC was not discussing any steps at the moment, but would evaluate the situation if there was a shortage of oil supplies.

Earlier, he had said the oil market was currently well supplied.