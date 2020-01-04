France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with Iraq's Salih and UAE

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the inauguration of the Agora "win win" in Koumassi, Abidjan, Ivory Coast December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the latest tensions in the Middle East on Saturday with Iraq President Barham Salih and with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

A statement from Macron’s office added that Macron and Salih would remain in close contact to try to avert a further escalation in tensions in Iraq and the broader region.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad to mourn Iran’s military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, after the two were killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.