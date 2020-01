Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the newly appointed commander of the country's Quds Force, is seen in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained January 3, 2020. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The new head of Iran’s Quds Force said he would continue the course pursued by his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last week.

“We will continue in this luminous path with power,” Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said, noting that Iranian missile strikes carried out on U.S. targets at a base in Iraq on Wednesday would eventually drive America out of the region.