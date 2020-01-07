World News
January 7, 2020 / 10:08 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Fatal stampede in Iran at funeral for a slain commander: Press TV

1 Min Read

Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - A number of people were killed in Iran on Tuesday in a stampede during the funeral for a top military commander who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last week, Iran’s official English-language news channel Press TV reported on Twitter.

The report did not give a precise death toll from the stampede, which occurred in the southeastern city of Kerman where commander Qassem Soleimani’s funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people on to the streets.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Edmund Blair

