World News
December 31, 2019

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

The U.S. military carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, officials said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned the U.S. air strikes on bases of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia. The U.S. strikes could pull Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between the United States and Iran.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Tom Hogue

