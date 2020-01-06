U.S. accuses Russia, China of blocking U.N. statement on Baghdad embassy attack

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Monday of blocking a United Nations Security Council statement “underscoring the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises” after a Dec. 31 attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Such statements by the 15-member Security Council have to be agreed by consensus.

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said 27 countries spoke out against the attack on the Baghdad embassy “in stark contrast to the United Nations Security Council’s silence due to two permanent members – Russia and China – not allowing a statement to proceed.”