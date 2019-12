The American Embassy Security men are seen through a glass window as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Security guards inside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad fired stun grenades at protesters outside the gates of the compound on Tuesday.

Reuters correspondents heard four loud bangs.

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff had been evacuated from the embassy earlier for their safety.