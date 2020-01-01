World News
Iran's Khamenei strongly condemns U.S. attacks in Iraq - TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei strongly condemned U.S. attacks on Iran-allied militia group in Iraq, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday.

“The Iranian government, nation and I strongly condemn the attacks,” state TV quoted Khamenei as saying.

The U.S. military carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

