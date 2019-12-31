Iraq's prime minister warns aganst aggression towards foreign embassies

A member of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) throws a stone towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warned on Tuesday against any aggression towards foreign embassies and representations in Baghdad, asking protesters outside the U.S. embassy to leave.

Thousands of people have gathered in front of the U.S. embassy to condemn Sunday’s U.S. air strikes in Iraq.

Mahdi, who is caretaker prime minister after resigning last month under pressure from street protests, said in a statement that any aggression against foreign embassies would be stopped by security forces and punished harshly in law.