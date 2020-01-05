Pompeo defends 'clear' U.S. intelligence assessment of risk posed by Soleimani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned whether there was an imminent threat.

U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S. January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Asked about reports indicating that intelligence behind Friday’s targeted air strike was thin, Pompeo said there was “no skepticism” among senior leaders who had access to all the U.S. intelligence.

“The intelligence assessment made clear that no action - allowing Soleimani to continue his plotting and his planning, his terror campaign - created more risk than taking the action that we took last week,” Pompeo told ABC’s “This Week.”

Soleimani, Iran’s pre-eminent military commander, was killed in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took long-running hostilities between Washington and Tehran into uncharted territory and raised the specter of wider conflict in the Middle East.

After Iran vowed retaliation, Trump sent a series of Twitter posts on Saturday threatening to strike 52 Iranian sites, including some “important to Iran & the Iranian culture,” if Tehran attacked Americans or U.S. assets.

Pompeo insisted any future U.S. strikes would be lawful.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was not yet convinced there was an imminent threat that justified the strike that killed Soleimani and a top Iran-backed Iraqi militia commander.

“I accept the notion that there was a real threat. The question of how imminent is something that I need more information on,” Warner told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said on ABC’s “This Week”: “We do not need this president either bumbling or impulsively getting us into a major war.”

‘RESPOND AGAINST DECISION-MAKERS’

Pompeo did not elaborate on his statement that Friday’s strike aimed to disrupt an “imminent attack.” He said the threat posed by Soleimani was long-term and ongoing, and that the Iranian general had been directing the killing of Americans for years.

“This was a bad guy. We took him from the battlefield. We saw that he was plotting further plans to take down Americans, in some cases many Americans,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“We’ve told the Iranian regime: enough. You can’t get away with using proxy forces and think your homeland will be safe and secure. We’re going to respond against the actual decision-makers - the people who are causing this threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo said.

The Pentagon on Friday briefed staff members from the House Armed Services Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee on the attack. Pompeo said intelligence has been shared with leaders in Congress and he expects they will be briefed again this week.

On Saturday, the White House sent the U.S. Congress formal notification of Friday’s strike - as required by law - amid complaints from Democrats that Trump did not notify lawmakers or seek advance approval for the attack. White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the operation was legal and that Justice Department lawyers had signed off on the plan.

Republicans in Congress have generally backed Trump’s action. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that “no man alive was more directly responsible for the deaths of more American service members than Qassem Soleimani.”

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, has said the strike was conducted without specific authorization from or consultation with Congress.

In a statement on Saturday, she said it was “provocative, escalatory and disproportionate,” and that the classified notification sent to lawmakers prompted “serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran.”