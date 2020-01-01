Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from U.S. Embassy perimeter

Protesters and militia fighters throw stones towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghadad on Wednesday.

The crowd did not actually begin withdrawing, according to a Reuters witness.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) umbrella group made the call in response to the Iraqi government’s call for the protesters to disperse, it said in a statement.