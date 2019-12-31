U.S. expected to send more Marines to Baghdad embassy - officials

A protester holds an Iraqi flag during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is expected to temporarily send additional Marines to its embassy in Baghdad following violent demonstrations outside the compound, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it would be a small number and would be coming from the region.

Protesters and militia fighters enraged by American air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, torching a security post and hurling stones as security forces and embassy guards hit back with stun grenades and tear gas.