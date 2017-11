ERBIL (Reuters) - Iraq’s security forces retook a border crossing with Syria from Islamic State militants on Friday, according to Iran-backed Shi‘ite militias who are taking part in the offensive.

The road, which runs through al-Qaim in Iraq and Albu-Kamal in Syria, was recaptured after Iraqi forces entered al-Qaim on Friday, one of the last remaining towns in the country still held by the militants.