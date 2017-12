SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has exercised a put option to sell its stake in African Reinsurance Corp, known as Africa Re, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The Brazilian reinsurer said the 8.4 percent stake in Africa Re was valued at around $62 million. The put option agreement was signed when IRB Brasil first invested in Africa Re, in 2012. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)