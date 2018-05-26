FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish PM hails 'quiet revolution' as vote overturns abortion ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s resounding vote to overturn a constitutional ban on abortion represents the culmination of a “quiet revolution” in the country, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday.

Activists react at the count centre as votes are tallied folowing yesterday's referendum on liberalizing abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“The public have spoken. The result appears to be resounding ... in favour of repealing the 8th amendment” constitutional ban on abortion, Varadkar told journalists in Dublin.

“What we see is the culmination of a quiet revolution that has been taking place in Ireland over the last couple of decades,” he added.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens

