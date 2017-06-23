FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 2 months ago

Ireland could review cap on bank share sales - fin min

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Ireland's minority government would review a pledge to sell a maximum of 25 percent in any of its bank shareholdings by the end of 2018 if the right opportunities arise, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.

The government inserted the clause in its legislative programme last year and hit the limit for Allied Irish Banks on Friday in a 3 billion euro ($3.35 billion)initial public offering.

"I will continue to be bound by the programme for government but of course if opportunities were to occur that I believe offered long-term value for the taxpayer, I would go back to cabinet and present options to them in relation to that," Donohoe told reporters.

$1 = 0.8957 euros Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by William Schomberg

