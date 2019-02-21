Flights resume at Dublin airport following drone sighting

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Flight operations resumed at Dublin airport following a brief suspension on Thursday due to the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield, Ireland’s largest airport said.

The airport told passengers on its Twitter page that it had suspended operations at 1149 GMT, before resuming 15 minutes later. It was the first time a drone had caused disruption at an Irish airport.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority,” Dublin airport said on Twitter.