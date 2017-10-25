Ireland may consider range of penalties over mortgage overcharging

DUBLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ireland could increase a government levy on banks, amend its tax law, introduce stricter reporting or take shareholder activist actions if insufficient progress is made on a mortgage overcharging scandal, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Paschal Donohoe also mandated the country’s central bank to prepare a report on current bank culture and behaviour. The Central Bank said it shared the government’s view that “significant and deep-rooted cultural issues” still exist in some of the banks. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)