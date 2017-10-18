FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland threatens to penalise banks over mortgage overcharging
October 18, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in 4 days

Ireland threatens to penalise banks over mortgage overcharging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ireland will raise taxes on retail banks if they do not speed up compensating thousands of mortgage customers that they overcharged, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“I want to state that the government will take further actions if we don’t see further progress and much more quickly, whether that’s through enhanced powers for the Central Bank or increased taxation imposed on the banks,” Varadkar told parliament. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

