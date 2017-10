DUBLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ireland’s five main retail banks laid out varying timetables on Wednesday, at the behest of the government, detailing how they intend to compensate thousands of mortgage customers who they overcharged.

Ireland’s government warned last week that it will penalise the banks, including potentially raising taxes on the sector, if the lenders did move faster to provide compensation for the “scandalous” overcharging. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)