Irish debt agency may have room for second syndicated deal in 2018

DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency may have room for a second syndicated bond sale in 2018 and will keep an open mind on other diversification opportunities outside its regular schedule of auctions, its head of funding said on Wednesday.

“Depending on where we end up in the funding range, there may be a possibility for another but at the moment, getting the 10-year benchmark out there is the key one for us and getting ready for our auction schedule,” Frank O‘Connor told reporters following a 4 billion euro synidated sale.

“We have said before that we have a preference to look at any diversification opportunities. As the year evolves and we see market demand, we’ll keep an open mind to that. It could form itself in a linker or a private placement and we had a bit of both last year.”