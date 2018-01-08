Ireland to hold two bond auctions in first quarter

DUBLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ireland will hold two bond auctions during the first quarter, on Feb. 8 and March 8, after kicking off its funding drive for the year with the sale of 4 billion euros of 10-year debt last week, the debt agency said on Monday.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) plans to issue between 14 billion and 18 billion euros of long-term debt in 2018 and covered around a quarter of that with last week’s sale via a syndication of banks.

Ireland will also hold a treasury bill auction on March 15, the NTMA said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff)