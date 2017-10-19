FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Brexit-related deterioration in quality of Irish banks' lending - c.bank
October 19, 2017 / 9:26 AM / in 3 days

No Brexit-related deterioration in quality of Irish banks' lending - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - There has been no Brexit-related deterioration in asset quality among Ireland’s retail banks but cost challenges remain a significant concern for their operating models, Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane said on Thursday.

“These institutions have made satisfactory progress with respect to assessing their exposures and have implemented processes within their frameworks to ensure that Brexit-related risks are factored into assessments and inform decisions,” Lane added.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich

