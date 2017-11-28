FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish central bank tweaks mortgage lending rules
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 1:31 PM / a day ago

Irish central bank tweaks mortgage lending rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank on Tuesday tweaked mortgage lending limits first introduced in 2015 to cut the number of loans banks can issue in excess of 350 percent of the borrower’s income.

Banks may still exceed the 350 percent lending limit for 20 percent of first-time buyer loans, but an exemption for loans to other buyers will be cut from 20 percent to 10 percent from January, the central bank said in a statement.

While Irish house prices are almost a quarter below a 2008 peak, they are now growing at an annual rate of over 10 percent. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.