Irish consumer sentiment climbs to fresh post-Brexit high in July
August 14, 2017 / 8:23 AM / in 2 months

Irish consumer sentiment climbs to fresh post-Brexit high in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment inched up in July to its highest level in 17 months, a survey showed on Monday, on strong economic growth and signs consumers may be a little less worried about the economic impact of Brexit.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index climbed to 105.1 in July from 105.0 in June, its highest level since February last year, though well below the 15-year high of 108.6 posted in January 2016. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

