FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish annual house price growth hits two-year high of 12.8 percent
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 11:25 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Irish annual house price growth hits two-year high of 12.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Irish residential property inflation posted its fastest annual rise in more than two years in September, as a long-standing lack of supply combined with surging demand helped to push prices up 12.8 percent, data showed on Wednesday.

A recovery in prices that began in 2013 has accelerated sharply across the country this year.

Prices were up 2 percent on a monthly basis in September, which means prices were 23.7 percent below the peak hit at the height of a property bubble a decade ago at the end of September compared to 29 percent three months earlier.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.