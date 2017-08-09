FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish house price growth accelerates further in June
August 9, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 months ago

Irish house price growth accelerates further in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The sharply rising cost of buying a home in Ireland accelerated further in June as a chronic lack of supply combined with surging demand in the fast-growing economy pushed prices 11.6 percent higher than a year ago.

The recovery in house prices has begun to pick up pace again after it steadied at an annual rate of 5.5 percent a year ago thanks to an easing of lending rules, a new government subsidy for first-time buyers and continued strong jobs growth. The annual rate for May was revised down to 11.1 percent.

Prices for houses outside Dublin grew 11.8 percent in the year to the end of June compared to growth of 11.1 percent in the capital, the Central Statistics Office said. Nationally, prices are 29 percent below the peak hit a decade ago at the height of the property bubble. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

