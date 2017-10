DUBLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices grew by 2 percent in August, down from a three-year high of 2.4 percent the previous month, the state statistics service said on Thursday.

A lack of supply combined with surging demand helped to push prices up by 12.2 percent in the year to August, the data showed.

Nationally, prices are 25 percent below the peak they hit a decade ago at the height of the property bubble. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones)