Irish monthly house price growth cools to 6-month low

DUBLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Irish monthly residential property inflation cooled to a six-month low of 0.5 percent in October, down from an average of 1.7 percent in the previous five months, data showed on Tuesday.

A recovery in prices that began in 2013 has accelerated sharply across the country this year with prices climbing 12.1 percent in the year to the end of October as a long-standing lack of supply combined with surging demand. Prices are now 24 percent below the peak hit at the height of a property bubble a decade ago. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff)