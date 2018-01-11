Irish property price growth cools in November - official data

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Growth in Irish residential property prices cooled slightly to a four-month low in annual terms in November, data from the country’s central statistics office showed on Thursday.

A recovery in prices that began in 2013 accelerated sharply in 2017. But growth in the year to the end of November slowed to 11.6 percent from 11.8 percent in October.

On the month, house prices rose by 1.1 percent, after a 0.4 percent rise in October.

A long-standing lack of supply combined with surging demand has boosted prices. Still, prices are now 23 percent below the peak hit at the height of a property bubble a decade ago. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)