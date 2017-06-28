FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales growth excluding cars hits one-year high
June 28, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a month ago

Irish retail sales growth excluding cars hits one-year high

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Irish annual retail sales volumes excluding a persistent Brexit-related fall in car purchases rose at their fastest pace in a year in May as sales soared in most other categories, central statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

Overall retail sales volumes, which have staged a rapid recovery since 2014, rose 0.8 percent month-on-month to stand 3.3 percent up on the year, a figure that has been subdued by consumers importing more used cars due to the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro in the past year.

Excluding cars, "core" sales also expanded by 0.8 percent month-on-month but were 7.3 percent higher on the year as annual sales of furniture and lighting rose 16 percent, electrical goods by 12 percent and clothing and footwear by 8 percent. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin,m editing by Ed Osmond)

